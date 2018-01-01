Save time every day with quick videos for free.
Trusted by 400,000+ team members in over 170 countries
Rated 5 out of 5 stars in the Chrome Store.
Download the extension. 100% free.
Roy Olende
So love Loom it's ridiculous. Telling everyone at Buffer about it -- super helpful. Great job! 👏
Jeff Higgins
Your mind will be blown away as soon as you @useloom for screen recording. It's a masterpiece of #productivity tools.
Scott Breard
Absolutely brilliant software from @useloom that every entrepreneur needs to get!
Noah Henshceid
Holy cow. Loom for Chrome is SLICK AS HELL.
@coolmccool
Brilliant. I have been waiting YEARS for a simple effective #UX testing tool like this.
Ian Hollander
Every few years you find a great (free) program that instantly makes u regret the $100's you've wasted before it. Loom is awesome.